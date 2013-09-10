BEIJING China's annual industrial output rose 10.4 percent in August, beating market expectations, while retail sales rose 13.4 percent, official data showed on Tuesday.

Fixed-asset investment, an important driver of economic activity, rose 20.3 percent in the first eight months from the same period last year, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Tuesday.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast industrial output to rise 9.9 percent and retail sales to rise 13.2 percent. Fixed-asset investment for the January-August period was seen up 20.2 percent.

