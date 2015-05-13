BEIJING China's factory output rose 5.9 percent in April from a year earlier, slightly lower than expectations but up from 5.6 percent in March, official data showed on Wednesday.

April retail sales grew 10 percent and January-April fixed-asset investment climbed 12 percent. Both figures were worse than expected, and will fuel investor bets for further policy easing.

Economists polled by Reuters had expected retail sales to grow 10.5 percent and investment 13.5 percent.

COMMENTARY:

JULIAN EVANS-PRITCHARD, ECONOMIST, CAPITAL ECONOMICS

"Despite further confirmation of a weak start to Q2 in today’s data, we remain optimistic that the government’s annual growth target of 'about 7.0 percent' can be achieved.

"For a start, the current weakness still appears mostly concentrated in the industrial sector – broader indicators, including PMIs for the service sector, suggest that the rest of the economy is holding up much better.

"Crucially, industry is no longer as important to China’s economy as it once was – GDP growth only slowed 0.3 percentage points in Q1 despite a 1.2 percentage point drop in industrial output growth.

"Second, the People’s Bank of China's looser policy stance should begin to shore up activity in the coming months. A 100-basis-point cut in the reserve requirement ratio in late April came too late to prop up last month’s data, but has pushed down market interest rates significantly in recent weeks and should boost lending going forward.

"More recently, policymakers also cut benchmark interest rates and are likely to respond to any further signs of weakness by continuing to step up policy support to ensure that growth doesn’t slip much further."

DARIUSZ KOWALCZYK, ECONOMIST, CREDIT AGRICOLE, HONG KONG:

"Fixed-asset investment growth plummeted to 12 percent year-on-year from 13.5 percent in March, by far its weakest level since 2000. This is a huge dip given that we are talking about year-to-date data, and it makes it clear that government efforts to stimulate infrastructure spending have yet to pay off.

"Retail sales growth slowed to 10 percent year-on-year, the weakest reading since 2006, highlighting softness in consumption. Somewhat surprisingly, industrial output growth edged up to 5.9 percent year-on-year, but this is likely due to base effects and not enough to keep Q2 GDP growth from dipping below 7 percent.

"Odds of further monetary stimulus have risen and there should be additional downward pressure on onshore and offshore rates markets.

"(Property) sales were down 5.0 percent year-on-year – half the rate seen in Q1. The later data point is key as it implies that in April alone sales rebounded.

"This green shoot of recovery may be the harbinger of a broader improvement going forward as lower interest rates and more favourable downpayment terms boost demand. And this is an important silver lining in the otherwise gloomy data for last month – it points to hopes for a rebound in sales in coming months, which will, eventually, translate to firmer construction activity."

NIE WEN, ECONOMIST AT HWABAO TRUST, SHANGHAI:

"The property sector remains the biggest drag on the economy. Stronger infrastructure investment is still not enough to offset slower spending in manufacturing and property sectors.

"The central government may step up fiscal spending but local governments are still burdened by debt.

"We still cannot see any improvement in key economic indicators in April. Exports were hurt by the rise of the yuan's real effective exchange rate.

"The chance for GDP growth to the bottom out in the second quarter is small.. We expect Q2 growth to be 6.7-6.8 percent. Growth may show signs of steadying in Q3 or Q4.

"Employment is still supported by the services sector, which is still expanding. But the authorities are paying more attention to the job markets that could be affected by the slowdown.

"The central bank may deliver one more interest rate cut this year and there is big room for it to cut banks' reserve requirement, which would help offset the impact from capital outflows."

LOUIS KUIJS, ECONOMIST, RBS, HONG KONG:

"The data is not very good. It's again worse than what most people had expected, especially on the investment side. All of this suggests that the downward pressures on growth in China are persisting, especially in the industrial part of the economy. The only reason why the overall economy is not even worse is because of the consumer part of the economy.

"This type of data will motivate policymakers to further ease on the monetary and fiscal sides. On benchmark rates, I expect at least one more cut in the third quarter. I also expect to see more quantitative measures being taken, such as pledged supplementary lending, to obtain a more comprehensive approach to monetary easing."

CHESTER LIAW, ECONOMIST, FORECAST PTE LTD, SINGAPORE:

"It has been some time since the initial interest rate and RRR cuts were introduced, which indicates that monetary policy has only a limited impact on domestic consumption thus far. In theory, the higher stock markets seen since late last year should have induced a wealth effect, but in reality it was mitigated by high real interest rates and lower property prices.

"Expect the pace of easing to be increased, or at least maintained, by the authorities through the year, in order for the GDP target of 7 percent to be attained."

MARKET REACTION

The CSI300 Index .CSI300 of top Shanghai and Shenzhen listings was little changed after the data to be flat. The yuan CNY=CFXS firmed slightly to 6.2045 yuan against the dollar.

BACKGROUND

-- The government has lowered its economic growth target for 2015 to around 7 percent from 7.5 percent for 2014, as activity is weighed down by a cooling property market, overcapacity in some industries, slowing investment and high local government debt levels.

-- The People's Bank of China (PBOC) has cut benchmark interest rates three times since November, on top of reductions in reserve requirement ratio (RRR), to counter the economic slowdown.

-- Economists believe further rate and RRR cuts will be needed to help avert a sharper slowdown and ward off deflationary pressures.

