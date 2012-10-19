BEIJING China's leaders have pledged to step up policy action in the second half of 2012 to bolster an economy that has suffered seven successive quarters of slowing growth and is on course for its slackest year of expansion since 1999.

China's economy missed the government's growth target in the July-September quarter for the first time since the depths of the global financial crisis, but other data released on Thursday pointed to a mild year-end rebound.

China's central bank said last month that it will "fine tune" policy to cushion the economy against global risks while closely watching the possible impact from recent policy loosening in the United States and Europe.

Below are comments from leading advisers and former officials. They do not have direct influence over economic policy, which is set by the senior government leadership, but their recommendations are sometimes adopted.

SONG GUOQING, PROFESSOR AT PEKING UNIVERSITY AND MEMBER OF THE CENTRAL BANK'S MONETARY POLICY COMMITTEE:

"There is still room for monetary policy as inflation has fallen markedly. The probability is high that inflation may even dip below 1 percent in Q2 2013.

"We should support economic growth appropriately but need to make sure that inflation is not going up as a consequence.

"Back in 2008, when the government announced the 4 trillion yuan stimulus package, the media was supportive. But it has turned to one-sided criticism now. Such criticism may have made the government more hesitate in stabilising growth."

Song said recent local government investment plans, which have amounted to some 10 trillion yuan as reported by local media, tend to be more bark than bite as they don't have the money to finance the projects.

He said China's GDP growth in Q4 could be 7.4 percent, roughly matching the pace in Q3.

Source: Comments at an economic seminar in Beijing on Thursday

JIN ZHONGXIA, HEAD OF FINANCIAL RESEARCH INSTITUTE AT THE

PEOPLE'S BANK OF CHINA:

"The renminbi (yuan) exchange rate has yet to deviate from its equilibrium level despite its recent appreciation. This does not mean the exchange rate is not stable.

"The yuan exchange rate is more determined by market forces and is more flexible. The yuan's rises and falls show the market is looking for an equilibrium level.

"The yuan exchange rate is likely to keep fluctuating in both directions and the market should cope with the changes."

Source: Xinhua News agency, October 16

SONG GUOQING, ACADEMIC ADVISER TO THE PEOPLE'S BANK OF CHINA

"China's economy is likely to remain on a course of slower growth in the coming three quarters, with the annual pace of GDP growth likely hovering around 7.5 percent in each quarter.

"The chances of the central government adopting a big fiscal spending programme in the short term are quite low and total fixed asset investment is expected to show a mild pace of growth.

"Consumer inflation may pick up in the fourth quarter due to the base effects compared with last year, but it will continue to ease in the first half of next year, which may provide more space for monetary policy easing."

Source: Comments at an economic forum in Beijing, September 23

GU SHENGZHU, A MEMBER OF STANDING COMMITTEE OF THE NATIONAL

PEOPLE'S CONGRESS

"China should prevent local governments from expanding investment blindly in the name of stabilising economic growth. Government investment should be kept moderate to avoid adding to local debt and worsening the situation of over-capacity.

"We should also prevent investment from flowing into the property sector. Private-sector investment should play the main role in stabilising the economy.

"The government investment cannot become the strong force in driving economic growth. We should avoid wasteful government investment and rely on more on corporate investment."

Source: Reuters group interview, September 17

