Autos, Tesco spur European shares rebound
MILAN European shares bounced back from two days of losses on Friday as auto stocks rose following higher car sales in May and a strong update from Tesco offered relief to the battered retail sector.
BEIJING China must ensure that state assets held overseas retain their value and public funds are used safely, China's premier Li Keqiang said on Tuesday at a work conference on anti-corruption.
Li said large amounts of capital are not allowed to sit idle as the growth of current fiscal revenues slows and expenditures are increasing. He added that China must make efficient and safe use of public funds.
(Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
SYDNEY/MELBOURNE Mining giant BHP on Friday named successful packaging executive Ken MacKenzie as its next chairman, handing him the job of tackling calls to dump its oil business and overhaul the board.
Private equity groups trying to take control of British challenger bank Shawbrook Group Plc said 46.6 percent of shares in the lender now counted towards the 50 percent threshold needed by a deadline on Monday for the deal to go through.