BEIJING China must ensure that state assets held overseas retain their value and public funds are used safely, China's premier Li Keqiang said on Tuesday at a work conference on anti-corruption.

Li said large amounts of capital are not allowed to sit idle as the growth of current fiscal revenues slows and expenditures are increasing. He added that China must make efficient and safe use of public funds.

