Chinese Premier Li Keqiang speaks during the annual full session of the National People's Congress, the country's parliament, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Lee/Files

BEIJING Chinese Premier Li Keqiang on Friday urged banks to do more to support the real economy during visits to two state-owned banks, three sources with knowledge of the matter said.

Li visited the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd (601398.SS) and China Development Bank.

A spokesman at ICBC confirmed that Li had visited and made the comments. Calls to CDB for a comment went unanswered. China's State Council Information Office declined to comment.

