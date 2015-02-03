An employee works at a logistic center in Huaibei, Anhui province, January 20, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily

BEIJING China posted a current account surplus of $61.1 billion (£40.6 billion) and a$91.2 billion deficit on its capital and financial account in the fourth quarter of 2014, preliminary data from the country's foreign exchange regulator showed on Tuesday.

The figures, published by the State Administration of Foreign Exchange(SAFE) on its website, are subject to revisions.

For the whole of 2014, China had a current account surplus of $213.8 billion and a $96 billion deficit on its capital and financial account, the SAFE said.

