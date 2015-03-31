100 Yuan notes are seen in this illustration picture in Beijing November 5, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee

BEIJING China posted a finalised current account surplus of $67 billion (45 billion pounds) in the fourth quarter of 2014 and a $30.5 billion deficit on its capital account and financial account, data from the country's foreign exchange regulator showed on Tuesday.

Preliminary data from the State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE) had shown a $61.1 billion current account surplus and a $91.2 billion deficit on the capital and financial account in the fourth quarter.

For the whole of 2014, China had a finalised current account surplus of $219.7 billion and a $38.2 billion surplus on its capital and financial account, the SAFE said.

(Reporting by Kevin Yao; Editing by Richard Borsuk)