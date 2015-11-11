Chinese one yuan coins are placed on 100 yuan banknotes in this illustrative photograph taken in Beijing February 8, 2011. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic

BEIJING China posted a preliminary current account surplus of $63.4 billion (42 billion pounds) in the third quarter of 2015 and a deficit of $63.4 billion on its capital and financial account, the country's foreign exchange regulator said on Wednesday.

Preliminary data from the State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE) also showed a $212 billion current account surplus and a $121.9 billion deficit on the capital and financial account in first nine months of this year.

