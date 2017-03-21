Autos, Tesco spur European shares rebound
MILAN European shares bounced back from two days of losses on Friday as auto stocks rose following higher car sales in May and a strong update from Tesco offered relief to the battered retail sector.
BEIJING Business confidence among entrepreneurs in China improved in the first quarter of 2017 from the fourth quarter last year, according to a survey by the People's Bank of China published on Tuesday.
Another central bank survey showed bankers' confidence also rose in the first quarter, though 20.3 percent of bankers believe monetary policy was "relatively tight" in the Jan-March period, up 14.6 percentage point from the fourth quarter.
In another central bank survey, 52.2 percent of urban households believed housing prices were "unacceptably high" in the first quarter, and 27.2 percent of households expect housing prices to rise in the second quarter this year.
SYDNEY/MELBOURNE Mining giant BHP on Friday named successful packaging executive Ken MacKenzie as its next chairman, handing him the job of tackling calls to dump its oil business and overhaul the board.
Private equity groups trying to take control of British challenger bank Shawbrook Group Plc said 46.6 percent of shares in the lender now counted towards the 50 percent threshold needed by a deadline on Monday for the deal to go through.