BEIJING China posted a final current account surplus of $73 billion in the second quarter of 2015 and a deficit of $40.6 billion on its capital account and financial account, the foreign exchange regulator said on Wednesday.

Preliminary data from the State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE) had shown a $76.6 billion current account surplus and a $76.6 billion deficit on the capital and financial account in the second quarter.

