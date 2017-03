BEIJING China's economy is expected to face bigger headwinds in the coming months and authorities will fine-tune monetary policy in a timely fashion when needed, the central bank said on Thursday in its third-quarter monetary policy report.

Reiterating that China will stick to a "prudent" policy stance, the bank nonetheless said that it would like to avoid flooding Chinese financial markets with a surfeit of cash.

