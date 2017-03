BEIJING China's central bank said on Friday it will maintain prudent monetary policy through timely fine-tuning.

The People's Bank of China said in a statement it would seek to promote healthy economic growth, while at the same time defusing financial risks.

Chinese economic growth hit a 24-year low, data showed on Tuesday, raising the question of what further efforts Beijing will take to avoid a sharper downturn.

