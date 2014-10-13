Unilever prepares 6 billion pound sale of food brands - newspapers
LONDON Unilever is preparing a 6 billion pound ($7.44 billion) sale of some of its food brands, British newspapers reported on Saturday.
BEIJING China's labour market is performing better than expected and the economy is likely to grow around 7.5 percent this year, Central Bank Governor Zhou Xiaochuan said on Monday.
Zhou also said China's central bank would continue to implement prudent monetary policy.
Zhou had made the remarks at a G20 meeting in Washington over the weekend but they were published only on Monday on the central bank's website.
(Reporting by Koh Gui Qing and Kevin Yao; Editing by Kim Coghill)
LONDON Unilever is preparing a 6 billion pound ($7.44 billion) sale of some of its food brands, British newspapers reported on Saturday.
FRANKFURT Munich prosecutors searched the offices of Volkswagen Chief Executive Matthias Mueller as part of an investigation into diesel emission test cheating at Audi, German weekly Bild am Sonntag said.
FRANKFURT A large Porsche SE stake owned by former Volkswagen chairman Ferdinand Piech may be bought by other members of the Porsche and Piech clans before May 30, German weekly Bild am Sonntag said.