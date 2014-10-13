People's Bank of China Governor Zhou Xiaochuan addresses delegates at the UK-China Financial Forum at Lancaster House, in London June 18, 2014. REUTERS/Sang Tan/Pool

BEIJING China's labour market is performing better than expected and the economy is likely to grow around 7.5 percent this year, Central Bank Governor Zhou Xiaochuan said on Monday.

Zhou also said China's central bank would continue to implement prudent monetary policy.

Zhou had made the remarks at a G20 meeting in Washington over the weekend but they were published only on Monday on the central bank's website.

(Reporting by Koh Gui Qing and Kevin Yao; Editing by Kim Coghill)