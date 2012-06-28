A man walks at a shipping container area at Yangshan Port of Shanghai May 11, 2012. REUTERS/Aly Song

HONG KONG Shares of China Resources Cement Holdings (1313.HK) fell as much as 5 percent on Thursday after the cement maker warned of a sharp fall in first-half earnings, showing how weakness in the world's second-largest economy is hitting corporate profits.

An increasing number of companies are feeling the pinch of a slowdown in consumer demand and the overall economy.

China's central bank cut its policy rates in June for the first time since the global financial crisis as data for April and May suggested growth was weakening more than previously thought.

Shares of China Resources Cement, which has a market value of nearly $4 billion, fell as much as 5 percent to HK$4.47, their lowest level since October.

The stock was down 4 percent at HK$4.52 at 0342 GMT, lagging a 0.2 percent gain in the benchmark Hang Seng Index .HSI.

The cement maker warned late on Wednesday of a sharp drop in first-half profit as selling prices for cement products have fallen.

It is not the only company under pressure.

A clamp down on China's property sector by policymakers is weighing on GOME Electrical (0493.HK), China's No. 2 home appliance retailer, and bigger rival Suning 002024.SZ, seen by some as China's answer to Best Buy (BBY.N). Spending on some appliances has slowed down.

Indeed, home appliance sales rose just 0.5 percent in May from a year earlier, underperforming a 13.8 percent increase in overall retail sales, government data shows.

High-end products are also affected.

Zhang Yuping, executive chairman of Hengdeli Holdings Ltd (3389.HK), China's top luxury watch retailer, told Reuters earlier this month that an uncertain economic environment had slowed sales growth of luxury watches on the mainland this year.

"On the industry front, a trend of slower demand for high-end products is expected this year, with sales of Cartier and Rolex already seen slowing," Zhang said.

Caterpillar Inc (CAT.N), the world's largest heavy machinery maker, flagged weakness this month and said it was ratcheting back production schedules in China to reflect a slowdown in the industry.

Caterpillar rival Sany Heavy Industry (600031.SS) said on Thursday it might delay its planned Hong Kong initial public offering of shares if market conditions remained weak. It filed for a $2 billion listing, Thomson Reuters publication IFR reported in May.

Economists have cut their forecasts for China's economic growth since the April and May economic data was released. Many say second-quarter growth could be just over 7 percent, which would be the weakest pace of expansion since the global economic crisis.

A Reuters poll in May showed a consensus forecast for full-year growth in 2012 of 8.2 percent, which would be the slowest pace of growth since 1999.

(Additional reporting by Liangi Chiang in Beijing; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree and Neil Fullick)