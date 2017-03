BEIJING China's leaders pledged to maintain stable economic policies to achieve reasonable economic growth in 2014 while forging ahead with reforms, as they wrapped up a closed-door meeting on Friday, state radio reported.

The government will stick with a prudent monetary policy and pro-active fiscal policy next year, the report said, citing a statement issued after the annual Central Economic Work Conference.

The government will push forward interest rate liberalisation and currency reforms next year, it added.

(Reporting by China Economics Team)