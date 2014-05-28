Germany plans to fine social media sites over hate speech
BERLIN Germany plans a new law calling for social networks like Facebook to remove slanderous or threatening online postings quickly or face fines of up to 50 million euros ($53 mln).
BEIJING China will extend a pilot online personal credit database to cover the whole country this year, the central bank said on Wednesday, in the latest effort to build up a credit culture as the government looks to make the economy more consumption driven.
The system, which tracks individuals' private credit information, was first launched in Jiangsu and Sichuan provinces and Chongqing city in March 2013 and currently covers 18 provinces, the People's Bank of China said in a statement on its website, www.pbc.gov.cn
The personal credit information that the system provides contains records of personal loans, credit cards and debt delinquency, it added.
People who want to check their own credit information can log on to the website, ipcrs.pbccrc.org.cn, and the system will give them their personal credit records and reports. The first two checks are free and there is a 25 yuan (2.38 pounds) charge for each subsequent check.
Some analysts say China has a long way to go in improving its weak credit culture unless state banks are freed from government influence in loan issuance.($1 = 6.2486 Chinese Yuan)
(Reporting by Aileen Wang and Jonathan Standing; Editing by Kim Coghill)
JERUSALEM/DETROIT Intel Corp agreed to buy Israeli autonomous vehicle technology firm Mobileye for $15.3 billion on Monday in a deal that could thrust the U.S. chipmaker into direct competition with rivals Nvidia Corp and Qualcomm Inc to develop driverless systems for global automakers.
NEW YORK Brokerage Charles Schwab Corp on Tuesday launched a service that combines its automated investment management technology with human advisors, as financial institutions race to offer digital financial advice.