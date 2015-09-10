DALIAN, China China will never start a currency war and countries should instead boost economic cooperation as the global economy remains sluggish, Premier Li Keqiang said on Thursday.

Li told the World Economic Forum in Dalian in northeastern China that countries should not rely on quantitative easing to deal with global economic problems.

He reiterated that China would keep the yuan "basically stable at a reasonable and balanced level".

The government is still struggling to stabilise the yuan CNY=CFXS after its surprise devaluation of the currency on Aug. 11 and halt a stock market rout that has seen the country's share indexes plunge 40 percent since mid-June.

