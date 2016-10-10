BEIJING China's cabinet issued guidance on Monday for lowering corporate debt levels.

China will push forward with mergers and acquisitions of firms and step up financial support, according to a statement on the government's website.

China must take action to reduce corporate debt, China's state planner said during a news briefing in Beijing on Monday. [nB9N1BD08X]

High debt levels have added to operating difficulties for some Chinese firms, increasing their debt risks and financial risks, the National Development and Reform Commission said.

