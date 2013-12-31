BEIJING China's top planning agency pledged on Tuesday to step up monitoring and spot checks on local government financing vehicles to control rising debt levels.

The National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) also said it would curb the "disorderly expansion" of local debt, remarks that came after the National Audit Office said local governments had total debt of 17.9 trillion yuan ($2.95 trillion) at the end of June.

The government will allow local government financial companies to swap some short-term existing debt for new debt while encouraging private capital into infrastructure projects, the NDRC said in the statement on its website, www.ncrc.gov.cn.

