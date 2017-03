BEIJING China's outstanding foreign debt rose to stand at $907.2 billion (708.61 billion pounds) by the end of June, the foreign exchange regulator said on Friday.

Nearly 80 percent of the foreign debt had short-term maturities, the State Administration of Foreign Exchange said on its website.

Chinese regulators have in the past told banks to cut short-term foreign debt on concerns that it was fuelling hot money inflows.

