BEIJING It has become more difficult for China to attract foreign direct investment (FDI) as its economy cools, the country's trade ministry said on Tuesday.

China's FDI grew 3.7 percent to $128.5 billion in 2014, the ministry said in an online statement. This compared with earlier government figures that showed FDI grew 1.7 percent to $119.6 billion last year.

