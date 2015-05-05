Bank lobby warns of market ructions if Brexit talks stumble
LONDON Europe's banking lobby warned on Wednesday of the dangers to wholesale banking and financial stability if negotiations over Britain's exit from the European Union end in deadlock.
BEIJING It has become more difficult for China to attract foreign direct investment (FDI) as its economy cools, the country's trade ministry said on Tuesday.
China's FDI grew 3.7 percent to $128.5 billion in 2014, the ministry said in an online statement. This compared with earlier government figures that showed FDI grew 1.7 percent to $119.6 billion last year.
STRASBOURG Britain must stop pressing for immediate parallel talks with the European Union on a post-Brexit free trade deal, EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier said on Wednesday, and first agree on withdrawal terms.
LONDON British new car registrations rose to a record high in March as customers brought forward purchases to beat an April tax rise, a car industry body said, overcoming expectations of a slump after two years of record highs.