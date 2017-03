BEIJING Foreign direct investment (FDI) into China rose 11.1 percent in the first four months of 2015 from a year earlier to 273.6 billion yuan (28 billion pounds), the official Xinhua news agency said on Tuesday, citing data from the Commerce Ministry.

It did not give further details.

China drew $12.4 billion in FDI in March, up 2.2 percent from a year earlier, the Commerce Ministry has said.

