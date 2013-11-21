Chinese Minister of Finance Lou Jiwei smiles before the G20 finance ministers and central bank governors family photo during 2013 Spring Meeting of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank in Washington, April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

BEIJING Chinese Finance Minister Lou Jiwei stressed the need for transparency in the national budget system and fairness of the tax system as the country pushes forward reforms to revitalise and restructure the economy.

China will let the public know more about the expenses policies in its fiscal budget mechanism to enhance transparency, Lou said in remarks published in the official People's Daily on Thursday.

"We will give full play to the tax system as a way of collecting fiscal revenues, adjusting income distribution, optimising structures and upgrading industries," Lou added in an interview with the paper about the government's fiscal reform agenda, which was released last week.

China will in future not extend its current system of preferential tax policies for different regions to ensure fair competition, Lou added.

China's leaders unveiled a bold and far-reaching reform agenda for the next decade, pledging to set up a budget mechanism to ensure long-term balance of income and expenditure, among other issues.

Lou is the latest in a series of senior officials who have taken to the media in recent days to further stress the reform message.

(Reporting By Xiaoyi Shao and Jonathan Standing; Editing by Chris Gallagher)