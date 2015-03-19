Lloyds Banking Group to close 100 branches and cut over 325 jobs
LONDON Lloyds Banking Group plans to close a further 100 branches resulting in the loss of over 325 jobs, the bank said on Wednesday, as part of a strategy to reduce costs.
BEIJING China will look into on how local governments can mobilise their unused fiscal funds, the Ministry of Finance said on Thursday, in the latest bid to support the slowing economy.
China's cabinet has called on debt-laden local governments to "revitalise" their fiscal resources and channel any leftover funds into public facilities and infrastructure projects.
The finance ministry will conduct a nationwide check on local governments' efforts in "revitalising the stock of fiscal funds" during a month from March 20, it said in a statement on its website.
The government plans to run its biggest budget deficit in 2015 since the global financial crisis to support growth, as top leaders push reforms to improve fiscal discipline and deal with the root cause of local government debt.
Weighed down by a property downturn, factory overcapacity and local debt, China's economic growth is expected to slow to a quarter-century low of around 7 percent this year from 7.4 percent in 2014, even with expected additional stimulus measures.
(Reporting by Kevin Yao; Editing by Kim Coghill)
LONDON British shares rose on Wednesday, extending gains from the previous session as heavyweight mining shares and oil stocks rallied while DCC also gained after agreeing to buy a business in Hong Kong and Macau.
LONDON British housebuilder Galliford Try on Wednesday pulled out of a 1.2 billion pound ($1.5 billion) attempt to buy rival Bovis after the two failed to agree on price, leaving Bovis to pursue a turnaround under a new chief executive.