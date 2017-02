A man is seen walking under mannequins at a shopping mall in Beijing April 10, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/File Photo

BEIJING China will maintain a proactive fiscal policy as the world's second largest economy shows signs of growth, despite persistent downward pressure seen in the first quarter, the finance ministry said on Monday.

In an online statement, the ministry said it will increase the speed with which it spends its budget, reduce the size of unspent local government budget funds and make full use of fiscal funds.

(Reporting By Beijing Monitoring Desk and Kevin Yao; Editing by Sam Holmes)