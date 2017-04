BEIJING China's Premier Li Keqing reiterated that the country will intensify fiscal policies during a meeting with U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew on Monday.

The premier also said China will properly handle unemployment issues, according to vice finance minister Zhu Guangyao, who gave a briefing on the meeting in Beijing.

Lew reiterated that it was critical that China continue to move towards a more market-determined exchange rate in an orderly manner, and said that the U.S. supported China's commitments and efforts in this area, according to a transcript of prepared remarks ahead of the meeting with Li, issued by the U.S. Treasury Department.

(Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Kim Coghill)