BEIJING A data deluge over the coming week is likely to show further weakness in China's economy in August due to a cooling in the property sector.

The following are analysts' forecasts for China's coming monthly economic indicators, which will be released in stages, starting with trade on Sept. 8.

Figures are percentage change year-on-year except for new loans, which is in billions of yuan, and the trade balance, in billions of U.S. dollars.

Fixed-asset investment, or FAI, measures the percentage change of total investment in the first eight months compared to the same period last year.

Contributors Exports YY Imports YY Trade Balance M2 Money Supply YY New Yuan Loans Outstanding PPI YY CPI YY CPI MM Investment yy Industrial Output YY Retail Sales YY

Loan Growth

ANZ 7.9 2.7 39.7 13.3 600 -1.1 2.0 17.0 8.8 12.1

Bank of Communications 11.5 3.0 45.0 13.6 750 -1.3 2.1 16.9 8.8 12.0

BOC International 12.0 1.0 13.2 750 -1.0 2.2 16.8 8.9 12.3

BofAML 7.5 3.0 37.5 13.4 650 13.2 -1.0 2.1 16.9 8.7 12.1

Capital Economics 8.0 3.0 40.0 13.5 650 -1.0 2.3 16.8 8.8 12.0

CDB Securities 12.6 0.5 51.3 13.4 700 13.3 -1.1 2.3 0.4 17.0 8.8 12.1

China Minzu Securities 7.3 2.0 13.2 550 -1.2 2.4 16.8 8.8 12.1

CICC 12.0 0.8 49.7 13.5 700 -1.2 2.2 16.8 8.8 12.0

Citi 7.5 2.7 38.4 13.6 774 -1.2 2.1 16.9 8.6 12.1

CITIC Securities 13.5 2.5 49.8 13.5 700 -1.2 2.2 16.8 8.7 12.0

Daiwa Capital Markets 8.2 1.7 41.0 13.3 650 -1.2 2.2 16.9 8.7 12.1

Everbright Securities 8.3 3.8 37.9 13.4 700 -1.2 2.1 16.9 8.6 12.1

Haitong Securities -1.4 2.1

High Frequency Economics 4.5 -1.7 39.9 13.9 871.1 -0.6 2.4 8.7 12.3

Huachuang Securities 8.0 1.0 13.3 550 -1.3 2.2 16.9 8.6 12.1

Hwabao Trust 7.7 1.7 30.0 13.5 680 13.2 -1.2 2.1 0.3 16.9 8.8 12.1

Industrial Bank 7.0 -1.0 40.0 13.3 600 13.1 -1.3 2.1 16.9 8.9 12.4

ING Financial Markets 34.4 13.4 780 -1.0 2.3 17.0 8.7 12.0

Lianxun Securities 13.8 1.8 13.5 730 -1.0 2.2 0.4 16.8 8.7 11.8

Minsheng Bank 3.0 1.0 5.0 13.4 750 13.3 -1.0 2.5 0.2 17.2 8.9 12.5

Shanghai Securities 17.0 7.0 50.0 13.2 600 13.2 -1.0 2.4 0.6 17.0 9.0 12.4

Shenyin & Wanguo 10.7 0.2 48.7 13.2 700 13.1 -1.2 2.1 17.0 8.7 12.2

UBS 8.0 1.0 42.0 13.3 550 13.1 -1.2 2.0 16.8 8.7 11.8

Median 8.0 1.7 40.0 13.4 700 13.2 -1.2 2.2 0.4 16.9 8.8 12.1

No. Of Forecasts 21 21 18 22 22 8 23 23 5 21 22 22

(Reporting by Xiaoyi Shao and Kevin Yao; Editing by Richard Borsuk)