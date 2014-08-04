Three votes down - now for the French
LONDON Americans angry with their lot elected the anti-establishment Donald Trump despite a U.S. economy running at an annual rate of around 3.5 percent and unemployment at a meagre 4.6 percent.
BEIJING Some foreign firms in China can now use their registered capital to buy stakes in other Chinese companies as part of an experiment to further loosen capital controls, the foreign exchange regulator said on Monday.
The State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE) said the pilot test would also reduce red tape for companies that want to convert their registered capital into yuan to attract more foreign investment.
Under the new rules, companies are free to convert all of their registered capital into yuan if they so wish, though they are prohibited from using the funds to buy Chinese securities.
Previously, the amount of registered capital that firms could convert into yuan was limited by the sizes of their actual transactions. The use of the funds was also strictly controlled by authorities.
The experiment, which begins on Aug 4, will run in the special economic zones in 15 provinces and regions that include Beijing, Shenzhen and Guizhou in southern China.
(Reporting By Shao Xiaoyi and Koh Gui Qing; Editing by Ron Popeski)
LONDON Americans angry with their lot elected the anti-establishment Donald Trump despite a U.S. economy running at an annual rate of around 3.5 percent and unemployment at a meagre 4.6 percent.
PARIS French advertising group Havas said on Friday that it would not pull advertising from Alphabet Inc's Google platforms on a global basis, after its British business suspended activity with the U.S. company over concerns about its YouTube website.
ZURICH/LONDON Credit Suisse's board of directors is set to decide in April whether to go ahead with a partial initial public offering of its Swiss bank, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters, with alternative options being considered.