People's Bank of China Deputy Governor Yi Gang attends a conference during the 2016 IIF G20 Conference at the financial district of Pudong in Shanghai, China, February 25, 2016. REUTERS/Aly Song

BEIJING China's foreign exchange reserves are ample and reasonable, and its economic fundamentals are sound, the vice governor of the central bank, Yi Gang, said on Monday.

Yi said expectations were for the yuan CNY=CFXS to steady, and that cross-border capital flows were manageable.

A Reuters' poll found that foreign exchange reserves were expected to fall for a fourth straight month in February, dropping to $3.2 trillion. Official reserves data may be released early this week.

