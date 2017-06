A Chinese national flag flutters outside the headquarters of the People's Bank of China, the Chinese central bank, in Beijing, China April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic/File Photo

BEIJING China's central bank reiterated on Tuesday that foreign companies were able to repatriate profits normally, responding to what it said were media reports claiming they had difficulty transferring profits back home.

The State Administration of Foreign Exchange also posted the same announcement on its microblog.

Chinese authorities said in January that repatriation of normal profits by foreign-invested firms would not be restricted.

(Reporting by Yawen Chen)