BEIJING China's current cross-border capital flows are stabilising and improving, the head of the country's foreign exchange regulator said in a meeting with foreign firms on Friday, according to a post on the regulator's website.

Pan Gongsheng, head of the State Administration of Foreign Exchange, said that maintaining a stable foreign exchange market required cooperation between regulators and market entities.

China's foreign exchange regulator will continue reforms and opening, and improve the convenience of cross-border trade and investment, according to the notice on SAFE's website.

