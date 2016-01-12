Yuan firms as dollar retreats; Macquarie forecasts no depreciation this year
SHANGHAI China's yuan firmed against the greenback on Tuesday, as the central bank set a stronger midpoint following an overnight retreat in the dollar index.
BEIJING China has approved an urban rail project in the southeastern city of Fuzhou with an investment of 65.44 billion yuan ($9.96 billion), its top economic planner said on Tuesday.
The government has flagged that it intends to spend more on infrastructure to shore up the cooling economy, but many projects have been mired in delays.
(Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Kim Coghill)
LONDON Volatility gauges for a number of central and eastern Europe's main currencies spiked to their highest since last June's Brexit vote on Monday, as traders took out insurance bets ahead of France's upcoming elections.