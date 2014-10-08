China will not devalue yuan to stimulate exports - PBOC deputy governor
BEIJING China will not devalue its currency to stimulate exports, a deputy governor of the People's Bank of China (PBOC) said.
BEIJING China will further develop its foreign exchange market to support yuan reforms, Yi Gang, head of the State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE), said in remarks published on Wednesday.
The foreign exchange regulator will crack down on illegal currency dealings to help prevent big speculative money flows in and out of the country, Yi said.
