BEIJING China's economy slid into its seventh straight quarter of slowdown in July-September, growing just 7.4 percent, buffeted by weak demand at home and abroad in its weakest showing since the depths of the global financial crisis - but in line with market expectations.

ZHANG ZHIWEI, CHIEF CHINA ECONOMIST, NOMURA IN HONG KONG:

"Very positive signals from September data. FAI (fixed-asset investment), IP (industrial production) and retail sales all exceeding consensus expectations and surprising on the upside.

"Q3 GDP slowed to 7.4 percent, but we view this as rather backward-looking. The September data indicates economic momentum has picked up strongly compared with July and August.

"New project investment picked up further in September, indicating infrastructure investment will continue to rise in coming months.

"This data set helps reinforce our view that growth will rebound visibly in Q4."

YAO WEI, CHINA ECONOMIST, SOCIETE GENERALE IN HONG KONG:

"Industrial production, fixed asset investment and retail sales all surprised on the upside. It's a very good sign as it shows the economy is bottoming out.

"While the consumption is a good sign, the investment data shows the property market and also the manufacturing sector is still pretty weak actually. So even though it is the bottom of the cycle, the tick-up going forward is likely to be modest."

DARIUSZ KOWALCZYK, SENIOR ECONOMIST AT CREDIT AGRICOLE-CIB IN HONG KONG

"This makes Q3 the second straight quarter of acceleration of growth momentum. In addition, the last month of the quarter brought acceleration of industrial output, retail sales and fixed asset investment in YoY terms, highlighting the fact that improvement of momentum of the economy was particularly strong in September. Clearly, concerns over continued slowdown can now be put to rest.

"The data is mostly above consensus and confirms that growth is picking up and that China is not at risk of hard landing. It is very positive for all risk assets... The data also means there is no room, or need, for any further major stimulus, especially a rate cut (a RRR cut is still possible)."

DONG TAO, ECONOMIST, CREDIT SUISSE IN HONG KONG:

"This is within expectations, the economy is showing signs of stabilising. That's good news. Having growth come to a level that's quantifiable, that itself is positive. We think that with rebounding property markets, stabilising export orders and resuming consumption, we probably have seen the bottom of the economy. The economy can bounce back quickly.

"More or less, all these numbers are in line with expectations."

KEVIN LAI, ECONOMIST, DAIWA, HONG KONG:

"Growth this quarter should be back above 8 percent. The worst should be over. We are seeing better numbers in industrial production and retail sales. We don't think there will be more interest rate cuts, and it looks like they won't even cut the reserve requirement ratio."

- The CSI300 Index of top Shanghai and Shenzhen listings pared gains and was up just 0.5 percent by 0233 GMT.

- The Chinese yuan softened initially but had recovered by 0207 GMT to stand little changed at 6.2557 yuan against the dollar.

-- China is targeting 7.5 percent GDP growth in 2012, a shade lower than an 8 percent target of recent years as the government shifts its emphasis to quality growth, rather than quantity. It wishes to restructure the economy to achieve cleaner and more sustainable growth.

-- To bolster the economy, Beijing has cut the amount of cash banks must hold as reserves by 150 basis points in three moves since November and cut interest rates twice in a space of one month between June and July.

-- In recent months, the central bank seems to have shifted the focus of monetary policy towards open market operations and away from using banks' reserve requirement ratio to manage liquidity.

-- China has so far refrained from pumping out another stimulus package similar to the 4 trillion yuan package launched during the global financial crisis.

-- In the absence of any big-bang stimulus, Beijing has fast-tracked some infrastructure projects and provided incentives to encourage consumer spending on energy-efficient home appliances.

-- Beijing is also trying to stabilise trade growth, such as urging faster payments of export tax rebates and providing exporters easier access to bank lending.

-- The finance ministry said it would suspend administrative customs fees for all goods going in and out of China for the rest of the year to shield importers and exporters from the global economic downturn.

(Reporting by Beijing Economics News; Editing by Ian Geoghegan)