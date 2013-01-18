BEIJING China's economy grew 7.9 percent in the fourth quarter from a year earlier, snapping seventh straight quarters of slowing expansion, as pro-growth government policies kick in.

Annual economic growth accelerated from 7.4 percent in the third quarter, which was the weakest since the depths of the global financial crisis. Quarter on quarter, Q4 GDP expanded by 2.0 percent, according to National Bureau of Statistics data.

KEY POINTS

- Q4 GDP grew 7.9 pct y/y (f'cast +7.8 pct, Q3 +7.4 pct)

- Dec industrial output +10.3 pct y/y (f'cast +10.1 pct, Nov +10.1 pct)

- Dec retail sales +15.2 pct y/y (f'cast +14.9 pct, Nov +14.9 pct)

- Jan-Dec fixed-asset investment +20.6 pct y/y (f'cast +20.7 pct, Jan-Nov +20.7 pct)

COMMENTARY:

TAO WANG, ECONOMIST AT UBS IN HONG KONG:

"GDP is very strong, stronger than I expected. It was the jump in exports in the fourth quarter that helped to push it higher. Of course the recovery in domestic investment is still happening.

"For 2013, we still expect the recovery to be led by the domestic economy, not exports, and we are still expecting 8 percent (GDP) growth.

"For monetary policy, the government has stated it is staying with neutral policy. It is also expanding social financing and tightening rules for shadow banking. We think the government should think of tightening credit at some point this year and there are risks of an interest rate hike in H2."

XIANFANG REN, SENIOR ANALYST AT IHS GLOBAL INSIGHT IN BEIJING:

"Q4 is stronger than we expected. 7.9 is pretty strong.

"A number that I have a slight concern about is fixed investment. The whole year is 20.6 but the year to date figure in November was 20.7, so this implies quite a deterioration in the final month.

"We have to watch the investment numbers especially because China has started controls on local financing, so this could limit fund raising and investment by local governments. So far it's just talk but if they implement measures like the sharp tightening in 2011 the impact on growth could be very substantial."

DARIUSZ KOWALCZYK, ASIA EX-JAPAN SENIOR ECONOMIST/STRATEGIST AT CREDIT AGRICOLE CIB IN HONG KONG:

"It is fantastic data for two reasons. First we have stronger momentum as we end the year in both industrial output and retail sales. We still need to wait for month-on-month data in case they send a different message, but still the fourth quarter was pretty strong. We beat annual growth forecasts, we beat year-on-year growth forecasts, so after Q4 nobody has any reason to doubt the soft landing story in China.

"At the same time, we had downward revisions of quarter-on-quarter growth for Q3 and it was slightly below expectations in Q4, which people thought would accelerate. Quarter-on-quarter growth is important because it shows the short-term momentum of the economy and if it is declining, then price pressures are not as strong as feared and the central bank will not have to tighten policy as much as we had anticipated.

"It's kind of like a golden spot - stronger growth, but not strong enough to trigger a lot more inflationary concern. That's perfect for equity markets. What everybody wants is growth that's strong enough to give us peace of mind that revenues will increase and there is no hard landing risk, but not excessive, not strong enough to trigger inflation. And this is what I think we are getting. I'm bullish on China still."

ZHANG ZHIWEI, ECONOMIST AT NOMURA IN HONG KONG:

"This data set reinforces our view that the growth recovery is on track. We expect GDP growth to strengthen further in Q1 to 8.2 percent.

"As growth recovers and inflation rises, the likelihood of cuts to the reserve requirement ratio or to interest rates declines.

"We expect authorities to focus more on controlling risks from inflation and shadow banking. Credit growth, as measured by total social financing, likely peaked in H2 2012 at 59 percent, in our opinion, and we expect it to decline to around 20 percent in 2013.

"As credit growth slows, we believe GDP growth will trend lower after Q1, to 8 percent in Q2, 7.4 percent in Q3 and 7.2 percent in Q4."

KEN PENG, ECONOMIST AT BNP PARIBAS IN BEIJING:

"It's slightly ahead of expectations. Looking at the details it's all pretty much right as expected or slightly better.

"Momentum at the end of the year is fairly strong but not really an astonishing rebound. For the first half of this year the economy will continue to be fairly solid but China's trend growth is still set to slow down.

"Typically FAI falls off at the end of the year -- on average December FAI is 1 percentage point lower than November, but this time there was only a 0.1 percent edge off."

MARKET REACTION:

- The CSI300 Index of top Shanghai and Shenzhen listings edged up 0.6 percent by 0214 GMT.

- The Chinese yuan hovered near 6.2153 yuan against the dollar.

BACKGROUND:

-- China's target for annual GDP growth was 7.5 percent in 2012, lower than an 8 percent goal in the previous eight years to show its commitment to structural changes. GDP growth target will be 7.5 percent in 2013, according to sources.

-- To bolster the economy, Beijing cut interest rates twice in June and July last year and cut the amount of cash banks must hold as reserves three times between November 2011 and May 2012.

-- The central bank has since shifted its policy focus towards pumping short-term cash into the economy through its open market operations.

-- China has so far refrained from pumping out another stimulus package similar to the 4 trillion yuan package launched during the global financial crisis.

-- In the absence of any big-bang stimulus, Beijing has quickened the pace of infrastructure investment and provided incentives to encourage consumer spending on energy-efficient home appliances.

-- Beijing is also trying to stabilise trade growth, such as urging faster payments of export tax rebates and providing exporters easier access to bank lending.

