BEIJING China's central bank has signed a bilateral currency swap framework with its Georgia counterpart, the People's Bank of China(PBOC) said in an online statement on Sunday.

The agreement aimed to boost the use of local currencies for payment settlement and promote bilateral trade and investment flows between China and Georgia, PBOC said.

China's commerce ministry said earlier this year that China and Georgia would set up a joint working group to look at the feasibility of signing a free trade agreement.

Official data showed trade between China and Georgia totalled $960 million last year, and China is Georgia's third largest trading partner.

