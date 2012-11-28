BEIJING China's economy will likely grow between 7.6 and 7.7 percent this year, just above the government target, state radio said on Wednesday citing a researcher with the National Development and Reform Commission, China's top planner.

The forecast is in line with comments earlier Wednesday from Commerce Minister Chen Deming, who said the economy could exceed the government's target of 7.5 percent growth.

State radio cited Chen Dongqi, deputy chief at the Academy of Macroeconomics Research, a think-tank under the NDRC.

(Reporting By Xu Wan and Lucy Hornby, Editing by Jonathan Thatcher)