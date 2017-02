BEIJING China's economy is showing signs of stabilising as economic fundamentals remain unchanged, Sheng Laiyun, spokesman for the National Bureau of Statistics said on Friday, projecting steady growth ahead.

"Although economic growth slowed in the first quarter, growth has showed signs of stabilising," he told a news conference.

China's annual economic growth slowed to 8.1 percent in the first quarter from the 8.9 percent pace in the previous quarter.

(Reporting by Koh Gui Qing and Kevin Yao; Editing by Ken Wills)