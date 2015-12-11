BEIJING China's economic growth is within a reasonable range but the economy still faces challenges, Premier Li Keqiang said on Friday.

Li said that he was confident of hitting major targets on economic and social development for 2015, according to his comments published on the central government's website.

The government is aiming for annual economic growth of around 7 percent, which would be the weakest expansion in a quarter of a century.

China's economy grew 6.9 percent between July and September from a year earlier, dipping below 7 percent for the first time since the global financial crisis.

