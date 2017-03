Thousands of job seekers visit booths at a job fair in Chongqing municipality, October 11, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

BEIJING China's economy is likely to grow between 6.6 percent and 6.8 percent in 2016 from the current year, the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences (CASS), a top government think-tank said.

The forecast was made in the think-tank's Blue Book on China's economy that was released on Wednesday

The government may modestly expand its budget deficit next year to support growth, the think-tank said.

(Reporting by Xiaoyi Shao and Kevin Yao; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)