BEIJING China will offer 2 billion yuan, or $308 million (212 million pounds), in subsidies to public hospitals in 100 trial cities, the State Council, or cabinet, said in an announcement on 2016 health care reform goals on Tuesday.

It also called for strict control of medical costs, with local governments told to set levels for reasonable increases by the end of June.

It urged an increase to 450 yuan in the average per capita government subsidy for basic health insurance, better medical services in underdeveloped regions and improved medicine supply, pricing and quality controls.

(Reporting by Winni Zhou Writing by Elias Glenn; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)