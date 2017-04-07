Since Brexit vote, Europeans warm again to EU
BRUSSELS Europeans think much better of the EU now than they did a year ago when Britons dealt the Union a heavy blow by voting to leave, a survey showed on Thursday.
BEIJING The former communist party boss of China's Shenzhen city was named as acting governor of northern Hebei province on Friday, according to Hebei government microblog.
China on Saturday announced plans to build Xiongan New Area, in Hebei province, modelled on the Shenzhen special economic zone next to Hong Kong that helped kickstart China's economic reforms in 1980.
WYOMING, Ohio An American university student who was returned to the United States this week after being held in North Korea for 17 months has a severe brain injury and is in a state of "unresponsive wakefulness," doctors said on Thursday.
DOHA A $12 billion deal to buy U.S. F-15 fighter jets shows Qatar has deep-rooted support from Washington, a Qatari official said on Thursday, despite President Donald Trump's repeated accusations that Doha supports terrorism.