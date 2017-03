China's Premier Li Keqiang waves as he arrives for a news conference, after the closing ceremony of the Chinese National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People, in Beijing, March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

BEIJING Any default of loans in China will not set off systemic risks in the world's second-largest economy, Premier Li Keqiang said at a press conference on Thursday.

Li reiterated the government's standard line that debt risks in China are under control.

