Syrian army and rebels fight fiercely in northeast Damascus
BEIRUT Intense clashes took place in Damascus early on Monday as the army counter-attacked rebels who had advanced in the northeast of the Syrian capital on Sunday, a war monitor said.
BEIJING China's central bank reiterated on Thursday its pledge to maintain appropriate liquidity and to enhance the financial sector's ability to serve the real economy.
In a statement summarising the first-quarter meeting of its monetary policy committee, the central bank also said it would deepen financial system reforms by pushing forward interest rate liberalisation and yuan exchange rate reform.
The central bank will also keep a close eye on the latest movement of the international capital flows to head off risks, it said in the statement on its website.
(Reporting by Aileen Wang and Kevin Yao)
SEOUL North Korea's latest rocket-engine test showed "meaningful" progress, South Korea said on Monday, while an analyst said it was a dangerous step towards the North's goal of developing a rocket that could hit the United States.
LONDON Asking prices for homes in England and Wales are showing above-average increases as a shortage of properties for sale outweighed any nervousness about Brexit, a survey published by property data firm Rightmove showed on Monday.