BEIJING China's central bank reiterated on Thursday its pledge to maintain appropriate liquidity and to enhance the financial sector's ability to serve the real economy.

In a statement summarising the first-quarter meeting of its monetary policy committee, the central bank also said it would deepen financial system reforms by pushing forward interest rate liberalisation and yuan exchange rate reform.

The central bank will also keep a close eye on the latest movement of the international capital flows to head off risks, it said in the statement on its website.

(Reporting by Aileen Wang and Kevin Yao)