BEIJING China will attract more private investment into health care and other emerging industries, and improve policy coordination and transparency in the government, the State Council said on Monday, at a meeting headed by premier Li Keqiang.
The State Council, China's cabinet, reaffirmed a focus on supply-side reform, recognised institutional constraints on private investment and innovation and called for meeting annual economic growth targets.
China's economy grew at a steady 6.7 percent in the third quarter, but private sector investment is growing near record-low levels, with companies still facing an uneven playing field compared to state firms.
China will maintain a prudent monetary policy and proactive fiscal policy, President Xi Jinping told a meeting last week of the Politburo, the highest decision-making body of the ruling Communist Party.
