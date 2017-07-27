FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China economic outlook bright, prudent monetary policy to continue - senior official
July 27, 2017 / 7:40 AM / in a day

China economic outlook bright, prudent monetary policy to continue - senior official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A security guard walks on the bund in front of the financial district of Pudong in Shanghai, China July 27, 2017.Aly Song

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's economic outlook is bright and the country will not fall into the middle-income trap, Yang Weimin, a senior economic official with the ruling Communist Party, said on Thursday.

China also will maintain proactive fiscal policy and prudent monetary policy in the second half of the year, Yang said.

China reported faster-than-expected GDP growth of 6.9 percent in the first half of the year, but analysts expect growth to slow in the second half as regulators crack down on riskier types of financing.

Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Kim Coghill

