BEIJING China revised its current account surplus for the second quarter to $73.4 billion (45.15 billion pounds) from a preliminary figure of $72.2 billion, the country's foreign exchange regulator showed on Monday.

The State Administration of Foreign Exchange(SAFE) also revised down its capital and financial account deficit for the second quarter to $16.2 billion from an initial figure of $36.9 billion, it said in a statement on its website, www.safe.gov.cn.

