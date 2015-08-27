Flags flutter ahead of the opening session of Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) at Tiananmen Square in Beijing, March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

BEIJING China will increasingly adjust its economic policies in a "targeted" and timely way, state news agency Xinhua quoted the nation's powerful economic planner as saying.

The National Development and Reform Commission was also quoted as saying it will pay more attention to the challenges faced by the Chinese economy and will work hard to help the country meet its major economic targets for 2015.

(Reporting by Meng Meng and Koh Gui Qing; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)