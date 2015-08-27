FTSE dips as Fed minutes, financials weigh
LONDON British shares dropped on Thursday after minutes of the Federal Reserve's last meeting indicated the bank would shrink its balance sheet later this year.
BEIJING China will increasingly adjust its economic policies in a "targeted" and timely way, state news agency Xinhua quoted the nation's powerful economic planner as saying.
The National Development and Reform Commission was also quoted as saying it will pay more attention to the challenges faced by the Chinese economy and will work hard to help the country meet its major economic targets for 2015.
(Reporting by Meng Meng and Koh Gui Qing; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
LONDON British shares dropped on Thursday after minutes of the Federal Reserve's last meeting indicated the bank would shrink its balance sheet later this year.
LONDON Ryanair , Europe's largest airline by passenger numbers, plans to pivot its growth away from Britain over the next two years as it fears the lack of clarity over Brexit will cause major travel disruption and hit demand.
LONDON Unilever promised shareholders a multi-billion euro rewards package on Thursday after February's $143 billion (115 billion pound) takeover offer from Kraft Heinz jolted it into a corporate makeover aimed at proving it can go it alone.