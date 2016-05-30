Britain's FTSE sees M&A, commodities-related boost
LONDON Britain's blue-chip FTSE 100 index rose on Thursday, as shares in consumer products group Reckitt Benckiser jumped on M&A-related news and energy and mining sectors were also strong.
BEIJING China's rail freight volume fell 7.9 percent in the first four months of 2016 from a year earlier to 1.05 billion tonnes, the country's top economic planner said on Monday.
For April, the amount of cargo moved by railways declined 4.5 percent year-on-year to 260 million tonnes, the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) said on its website.
Rail freight volume for coal fell 10.4 percent year-on-year to 140 million tonnes in April, it added.
(Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
BRUSSELS EU antitrust regulators are set to approve ChemChina's [CNNCC.UL] $43 billion bid for Swiss pesticides and seeds group Syngenta after the Chinese company agreed to sell some products, two people familiar with the matter said on Thursday.
LONDON Royal Dutch Shell is close to selling assets totalling $5 billion to cut debt following its acquisition of BG Group, the oil major said on Thursday as it reported its lowest full-year earnings in more than a decade.