BEIJING China could stage a tepid economic rebound in the fourth quarter as higher public infrastructure spending nudges the world's growth engine out of seven consecutive quarters of cooldown, but growth will remain lethargic through 2013 a Reuters poll showed.

The listless recovery leaves the world's second-largest economy on course for its slowest annual expansion in 13 years, though analysts say policymakers will welcome the cooling effect it brings to prices and refrain from fresh measures to stimulate growth in the year ahead for fear of reigniting inflation.

The consensus call is for no interest rate cuts or dramatic pump-priming moves in the coming year, though cuts to the reserve requirement ratio (RRR) for banks are seen in store.

"We think the latest data suggests that the economy has bottomed," said Wang Tao, an economist at UBS in Hong Kong. "This means that there is a diminished need for another round of stimulus."

The median forecast of a Reuters poll of 19 economists showed China's economic growth should perk up to 7.7 percent in the fourth quarter, up a shade from a 7.4 percent expansion in the previous three months.

For all of 2012, China's economy is forecast by 27 analysts to grow 7.7 percent, just ahead of the government's 7.5 percent target but nonetheless the slackest pace since 1999, when growth hit 7.6 percent.

The latest estimate for China's 2012 economic growth is down from a previous 8 percent forecast in a similar Reuters poll in July, and underscores how the length and breadth of the downturn has caught many by surprise.

China's lethargic growth is echoed throughout Asia, where economies are likely to struggle with another year of weak growth in 2013 as central banks keep policy loose.

That is typified in the 2013 growth call for China, which economists have raked back to 7.8 percent from the 8.4 percent forecast three months ago in the previous poll in this quarterly series.

Nevertheless, many believe the worst may have passed.

A surprisingly strong bounce in China's exports last month, alongside factory output, investment and retail sales which all pulled slightly ahead of expectations suggested the economy may be turning the corner.

Analysts say investment spending has been boosted by the government's fast-tracking of infrastructure project approvals, including $157 billion worth of investment plans in September.

Given that pro-growth policies appeared to be gaining traction, analysts said China's central bank would likely hold lending rates steady at 6 percent until the end of 2013, while keeping deposit rates unchanged at 3 percent.

The RRR, the portion of deposits that commercial banks must keep at the central bank, is expected to be reduced once this quarter by 50 basis points to 19.5 percent, an d lowered another 100 basis points to 18.5 percent by the end of next year.

"We believe China's economic growth is bottoming out, although the magnitude of the rebound in September investment and quarter-on-quarter economic growth suggested by the official numbers seem too good to be true," said Stephen Green, an economist from Standard Chartered.

PROPERTY RISKS

It has been a rough year for China investors and analysts.

Economists have repeatedly pushed out calls for an economic recovery from the first quarter to the fourth as anemic demand at home and abroad thwart any hope of a rebound.

And it was not just the scale of the downturn that has wrong-footed economists. Their expectations for how Beijing would respond to the slowdown were off the mark too.

The central bank's unforeseen decision to cut interest rates twice in the space of four weeks in June and July led many analysts to predict China was embarking on an aggressive policy loosening cycle to put a floor beneath growth.

But the central bank's policy inaction since July forced many economists to pare expectations for more policy easing, especially after forecasts for a rate cut in the third quarter did not materialise.

While, the poll showed economists expect one more cut in banks' RRR this year to 19.5 percent, their forecasts in the Reuters poll in July had been for an RRR of 19 percent.

With Beijing relying more on open market operations lately to manage liquidity, Zhang Zhiwei, an economist at Nomura, said adjustments to reserve requirements -- or the lack of -- would not have too big an impact on China's growth prospects.

Instead, he argued the biggest risk to China's economic rebound is its housing market, which is the focus of Beijing's campaign to stamp out any asset price bubble.

Of 15 economists who responded to a question about property restrictions, 13 said they do not expect Beijing to relax property controls - the most stringent of which are purchase caps - even after its leadership handover, which begins in November and finishes in March.

China's property sector is a crucial pillar of its economy, accounting for at least 13 percent of gross domestic product and affecting 40 other industries.

"Housing investment stabilized in recent months, but it is not clear how fast investment in this sector can pick up," said Zhang. "We believe housing investment is more important than exports for China's fourth-quarter growth outlook."